Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Tabbed for Thursday's start

Nilsson will be in goal on the road against the Jets on Thursday.

Nilsson will be making his fourth consecutive start after winning his previous three outings with a 1.67 GAA and .943 save percentage. Until the Swede stumbles, he likely will continue to get the nod over Jacob Markstrom -- at least until the Canucks' back-to-back versus Vegas and Arizona on Oct. 24 and 25 respectively.