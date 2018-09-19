Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Takes loss on Tuesday
Nilsson stopped 24 of 28 shots in Vancouver's 4-2 defeat at the hands of Edmonton on Tuesday.
Nilsson, 28, started 24 games for the Canucks a season ago, going 7-14-4 along the way. He by all accounts will be the team's primary backup behind Jacob Markstrom this upcoming season but beyond that, who knows what the future holds for the Swedish netminder. It's probably best to steer clear of Nilsson in fantasy.
