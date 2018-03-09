Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Taking on Minnesota

Nilsson will start between the pipes in Friday's home game against the Wild, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

Nilsson has struggled recently, posting an 0-1-2 record in his last three appearances while registering an unsightly 5.14 GAA and .840 save percentage over that span. The Swedish netminder will look to get back on track and pick up his eighth victory of the season in a home matchup with a hot Minnesota team that's gone 7-2-1 in its last 10 contests.