Nilsson will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Lightning.

Nilsson hasn't been great in the month of December, suffering three consecutive losses while posting a sub-par 3.01 GAA and .899 save percentage over that span. The Swedish netminder will look to start righting the ship while picking up his fourth win of the season in a brutal home matchup with a Tampa Bay club that's 10-3-2 on the road this campaign.