Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Taking on Tampa Bay
Nilsson will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Lightning.
Nilsson hasn't been great in the month of December, suffering three consecutive losses while posting a sub-par 3.01 GAA and .899 save percentage over that span. The Swedish netminder will look to start righting the ship while picking up his fourth win of the season in a brutal home matchup with a Tampa Bay club that's 10-3-2 on the road this campaign.
