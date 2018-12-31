Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Tending twine Monday
Nilsson will defend the cage for Monday's road clash with the Devils.
Nilsson hasn't seen action since Dec. 18, when he lost to the Lightning after giving up four goals on 36 shots. The netminder hasn't recorded a victory since Oct. 16, as he is 0-7-1 with a 3.51 GAA in his last eight contests. A matchup with New Jersey could help the Swede get back on track, considering he is 4-1-1 with a .952 save percentage in his seven career games against the Devils.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...