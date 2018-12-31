Nilsson will defend the cage for Monday's road clash with the Devils.

Nilsson hasn't seen action since Dec. 18, when he lost to the Lightning after giving up four goals on 36 shots. The netminder hasn't recorded a victory since Oct. 16, as he is 0-7-1 with a 3.51 GAA in his last eight contests. A matchup with New Jersey could help the Swede get back on track, considering he is 4-1-1 with a .952 save percentage in his seven career games against the Devils.