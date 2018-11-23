Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Tending twine versus Sharks
Nilsson will protect the net against San Jose on Friday.
Nilsson will be making his first appearance in the crease since Oct. 25, a stretch of 13 games on the sidelines. The Swede will challenge Jacob Markstrom for regular starts and could split time the rest of the way. Prior to his injury, the netminder was stuck in a three-game losing streak in which he gave up 11 goals on 93 shots.
