Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Tough matchup for season debut
Nilsson will cover the road net for Thursday's game against the Lightning.
This will be the season debut for Jacob Markstrom's understudy. Nilsson went 7-14-4 with a 3.44 GAA and .901 save percentage with the Canucks last season (his first with the Orcas), though he did manage a pair of shutouts to yield value in select DFS tournaments. Still, this is an unfavorable matchup forthcoming, especially since Nilsson will need to outshine burgeoning backstop Andrei Vasilevskiy, who happened to be a 2018 Vezina Trophy finalist.
More News
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Beaten six times in one-sided loss•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Protecting net Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Takes loss on Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Slated for start Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Will represent Sweden at Worlds•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Ends 2017-18 on seven-game losing streak•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...