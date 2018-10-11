Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Tough matchup for season debut

Nilsson will cover the road net for Thursday's game against the Lightning.

This will be the season debut for Jacob Markstrom's understudy. Nilsson went 7-14-4 with a 3.44 GAA and .901 save percentage with the Canucks last season (his first with the Orcas), though he did manage a pair of shutouts to yield value in select DFS tournaments. Still, this is an unfavorable matchup forthcoming, especially since Nilsson will need to outshine burgeoning backstop Andrei Vasilevskiy, who happened to be a 2018 Vezina Trophy finalist.