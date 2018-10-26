Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Trending in wrong direction

Nilsson gave up three goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Arizona.

The Coyotes scored twice at even strength and twice shorthanded, though the second shorthanded goal came after Nilsson was pulled for an extra attacker. It looks like the seesaw battle for playing time in Vancouver's net has swung the other way, as Nilsson's now allowed 11 goals in dropping each of his last three decisions following a three-game winning streak while Jacob Markstrom has back-to-back wins.