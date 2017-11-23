Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Turns aside 43 shots in win
Nilsson made 43 saves on 45 Pittsburgh shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.
The Vancouver defense didn't exactly do its job, but Nilsson made sure that it didn't matter by shutting down the Penguins in 5-on-5 situations. Pittsburgh's only goals came with a man advantage, and the Canucks' offense made sure the Swede's effort stood up. Nilsson doesn't play often, but when he does, he's been consistently strong, making him a great daily option when he does start.
