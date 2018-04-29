Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Will represent Sweden at Worlds
Nilsson will play for Sweden in the IIHF World Championships in Denmark.
Nilsson had a rough season with the Canucks, as he posted a brutal 7-14-4 record, .901 save percentage and 3.44 GAA, so it's quite the honor that his name is being called for Sweden. The 28-year-old won a bronze medal for Sweden in 2014 when he recorded a stellar .937 save percentage and 1.54 GAA in nine outings.
More News
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Ends 2017-18 on seven-game losing streak•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: In goal for season finale•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Returns to practice•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Still feels sick•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Status threatened by illness•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Loses 4-1 to Blues•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...