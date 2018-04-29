Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Will represent Sweden at Worlds

Nilsson will play for Sweden in the IIHF World Championships in Denmark.

Nilsson had a rough season with the Canucks, as he posted a brutal 7-14-4 record, .901 save percentage and 3.44 GAA, so it's quite the honor that his name is being called for Sweden. The 28-year-old won a bronze medal for Sweden in 2014 when he recorded a stellar .937 save percentage and 1.54 GAA in nine outings.