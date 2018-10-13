Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Will start Saturday

Nilsson will defend the cage in a road battle against the Panthers on Saturday.

Jacob Markstrom was put to work in the first three games of the season, but Nilsson has earned a second consecutive start following his performance Thursday, when he set aside 33 of 34 shots in a 4-1 home win over the Lightning. Florida ranks first overall in faceoff percentage (56.1) and shots on goal (42), but the Cats have only played two games thus far, so there's a good chance that the Canucks will be better conditioned to handle the full 60 minutes or more in support of Nilsson.