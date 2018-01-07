Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Will start Sunday

Nilsson will man the crease for Sunday's game against Montreal, Dan Murhpy of Sportsnet reports.

In his last start, Nilsson got drilled by Anaheim, giving up four goals on 19 shots before getting pulled early in the third period. With a 3.53 GAA and .900 save percentage to accompany his 6-6-1 record, Nilsson can be ignored for fantasy purposes.