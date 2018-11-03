Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Will travel with club
Nilsson (finger) will accompany the Canucks on their six-game road trip, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.
This does not necessarily mean that Nilsson will play in any of the games, but it's nonetheless an encouraging sign for the goalie who sustained a fractured finger on his blocker hand a little over a week ago.
