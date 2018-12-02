Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Win slips away late
Nilsson stopped 25 of 27 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.
The 28-year-old appeared to be on track for his first shutout of the season at the midway point of the third period, but two Dallas goals in about six minutes instead saddled Nilsson with his fifth loss of the year. His .905 save percentage on the year isn't going to turn any heads, but with Jacob Markstrom struggling, outings like this could earn Nilsson a bigger workload.
More News
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Defending home net Saturday•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Suffers fourth consecutive loss•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Tending twine versus Sharks•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Backing up Thursday•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Joins team from practice•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Still not practicing with team•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...