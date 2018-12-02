Nilsson stopped 25 of 27 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

The 28-year-old appeared to be on track for his first shutout of the season at the midway point of the third period, but two Dallas goals in about six minutes instead saddled Nilsson with his fifth loss of the year. His .905 save percentage on the year isn't going to turn any heads, but with Jacob Markstrom struggling, outings like this could earn Nilsson a bigger workload.