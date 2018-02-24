Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Yanked in loss
Nilsson allowed five goals on 25 shots over two periods before giving way to backup Jacob Markstrom in a 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights on Friday.
The 27-year-old had a rough outing Tuesday, as well, when he allowed five goals in an overtime loss to the Avalanche. Nilsson has yielded five goals in three of his last six games, so he's probably best left to the deepest of fantasy leagues.
