Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Yields four in loss
Nilsson allowed four goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Lightning.
A matchup with the league's top offense didn't do him any favors as Nilsson lost his eighth straight start and has an .884 save percentage in that span. He's the clear-cut backup goalie for Vancouver at the moment since Jacob Markstrom has won five consecutive outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...