Kuzmenko scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Kuzmenko got the Canucks on the board at 16:46 of the second period. The 26-year-old winger has picked up two goals and three assists during a four-game point streak, but he's also taken a minus-2 rating in that span. While the Canucks' offense as a whole hasn't been very impressive, Kuzmenko remains a bright spot. He's at 19 goals, 22 assists, 77 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 45 appearances.