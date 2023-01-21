Kuzmenko recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Kuzmenko helped out on an Elias Pettersson tally in the second period. Over his last eight games, Kuzmenko has three goals and five helpers, serving as one of the Canucks' most consistent forwards. The 26-year-old winger has picked up 40 points (11 on the power play), 75 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 44 contests this season.