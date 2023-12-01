Kuzmenko scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kuzmenko has had an eventful week or so -- he was scratched twice and endured a four-game point drought before his goal Thursday. The 27-year-old winger ended the contest with 17:27 of ice time, his highest mark of November, and goal has to help in regards to getting out of head coach Rick Tocchet's doghouse. Kuzmenko is up to four tallies, 15 points, 32 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 21 contests. Given his scoring capabilities, fantasy managers would be shrewd to check to see if an impatient rival cut ties with the winger during his recent stint in the press box.