Kuzmenko produced an assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Kuzmenko has collected a goal and three assists over his last four games. The 27-year-old winger has taken on a complementary role in the top six this season, playing well alongside Elias Pettersson and Ilya Mikheyev on the top line. Kuzmenko is up to three goals, seven helpers, 20 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 12 outings. His increase in playmaking has been a welcome sight for a player who has predictably seen his shooting percentage dip from 27.3 percent last season to 15 percent so far in 2023-24.