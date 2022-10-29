Kuzmenko scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Kuzmenko has earned consecutive two-point efforts, which have coincided with the Canucks' first two wins of the season. The 26-year-old is up to three goals and three helpers while earning three of his six points on the power play. He's added 26 shots and a minus-3 rating while mainly playing in a middle-six role, though his power-play usage should lead to a little more fantasy value.