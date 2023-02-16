Kuzmenko scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.

Kuzmenko set up a Conor Garland goal in the second period and scored one of his own in the third. This was the Kuzmenko's first multi-point effort since Jan. 24 -- he was limited to a goal and an assist over his previous seven games. The winger is up to 23 goals, 24 helpers, a plus-2 rating and 96 shots on net through 54 contests this season.