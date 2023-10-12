Kuzmenko logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Oilers.

Kuzmenko helped out on the third of Brock Boeser's four goals in this game. While he was listed on the top line, Kuzmenko saw a middling 16:23 of ice time Wednesday. The 27-year-old winger impressed in his first NHL campaign with 39 goals and 74 points, but he shot 27.3 percent last year and will likely need to offset a drop in shooting percentage with an improvement in the playmaking department. As long as he's playing alongside an elite talent in Elias Pettersson, Kuzmenko should still have a high floor.