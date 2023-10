Kuzmenko logged an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Kuzmenko has picked up a goal and three assists over his last three contests. The winger helped out on an Ilya Mikheyev tally in the third period. Kuzmenko has six points, nine shots on net and a plus-4 rating through seven outings. His lack of shot volume is still a concern, but with stronger playmaking early in 2023-24, his point production is in line with the 74 points in 81 games he had last year.