Kuzmenko scored a goal on four shots and supplied an assist in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kuzmenko opened the scoring at 11:48 of the second period. That opened the floodgates for the game, and he picked up an assist on Elias Pettersson's tally in the third period. Kuzmenko has responded to his healthy scratch from Nov. 13 quite well -- he has four points in three games since he sat out. The 26-year-old winger is up to eight tallies, 15 points (five on the power play), 44 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 18 appearances.