Kuzmenko delivered a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over Carolina.

Kuzmenko assisted on Ethan Bear's goal in the second period before helping set up Brock Boeser for the game-tying tally with just 17 seconds left in regulation. Kuzmenko would also score in the shootout as the Canucks claimed a 4-3 victory. The 26-year-old winger has four assists in his last five contests. Kuzmenko is up to 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) through 42 games in his first NHL season.