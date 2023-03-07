Kuzmenko posted an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators.

Kuzmenko remains hot -- over his last 10 games, he's picked up seven goals and five assists. The 27-year-old winger set up Elias Pettersson on the opening tally just 4:28 into the game. Kuzmenko has 29 goals, 27 helpers, 113 shots on net and a plus-plus-5 rating through 62 contests in his first NHL campaign. He's been a fantastic scoring option in fantasy while logging top-line minutes.