Kuzmenko provided a goal and an assist in a 4-2 loss to Winnipeg on Thursday.
Kuzmenko opened the scoring just 41 seconds into the contest. He has 15 goals and 32 points in 34 games this season. The 26-year-old is doing particularly well lately, contributing two goals and six points over his last four contests.
