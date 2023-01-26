Kuzmenko signed a two-year, $11 million extension with the Canucks on Thursday.
Kuzmenko earned himself a substantial raise over the one-year, entry-level contract worth up to $1.8 million he's playing through in 2022-23. He had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 contests with KHL St. Petersburg last season before deciding to make the transition to the NHL. The 26-year-old has adjusted smoothly to North American hockey, providing the Canucks with 21 goals and 43 points in 47 contests this season.
More News
-
Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko: Pots pair of goals•
-
Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko: Breaks up shutout bid•
-
Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko: Contributes helper•
-
Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko: Strikes on power play in loss•
-
Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko: Grabs two assists, shootout goal•
-
Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko: Nets pair of goals in win•