Kuzmenko signed a two-year, $11 million extension with the Canucks on Thursday.

Kuzmenko earned himself a substantial raise over the one-year, entry-level contract worth up to $1.8 million he's playing through in 2022-23. He had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 contests with KHL St. Petersburg last season before deciding to make the transition to the NHL. The 26-year-old has adjusted smoothly to North American hockey, providing the Canucks with 21 goals and 43 points in 47 contests this season.