Kuzmenko scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sharks.

Kuzmenko's third-period tally tied the game at 5-5, and he set up Elias Pettersson for the game-winner in the final minute of overtime. This was Kuzmenko's second straight multi-point game, and he's had six of them in the last 10 contests. The 26-year-old winger is up to 13 tallies, 12 helpers, nine power-play points, 52 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 26 appearances. He's been on the third line in the last two games, but it isn't slowing him down -- it appears Kuzmenko can impact the game on his own without the assistance of more proven players.