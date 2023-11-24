Kuzmenko appears set to be a healthy scratch Friday, based on the line rushes during the morning skate, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Kuzmenko has three goals and 14 points in 19 contests this season, but he has been held off the scoresheet over his last three outings and was minus-3 in Vancouver's 5-2 loss to Colorado on Wednesday. He's still an important part of the Canucks' offense and has been averaging 4:16 of ice time with the man advantage this season, so Kuzmenko likely won't be kept out of the lineup for long. In the meantime, this might be an opportunity for Sam Lafferty to play alongside Ilya Mikheyev and Elias Pettersson on the top line.