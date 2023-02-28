Kuzmenko tallied a goal and two assists in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.
Kuzmenko assisted on a pair of Anthony Beauvillier goals before scoring the OT winner, deflecting a feed from Beauvillier past Jake Oettinger 48 seconds into the extra frame. Kuzmenko has been a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing year for Vancouver. The 27-year-old rookie has 10 points (six goals, five assists) in his last seven games. He's up to 28 goals and 27 assists through 59 games this season.
