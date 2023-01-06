Kuzmenko scored two goals, including one on the power play, and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Kuzmenko's goals came in a span of 1:59 in the second period, stunning the Avalanche as their two-goal lead evaporated. Brock Boeser then put the Canucks ahead just 34 seconds after Kuzmenko's second tally. With five multi-point efforts in his last 13 contests, Kuzmenko is doing quite well lately. He's up to 17 tallies, 34 points, 66 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 37 appearances.