Kuzmenko scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Kuzmenko's first-period tally tied the game at 1-1. The winger has a pair of power-play points, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating through the first two games of the season. He remains in a top-line role, and he's off to a good start as he looks to defy the widely expected regression after shooting 27.3 percent last year.