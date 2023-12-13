Kuzmenko scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Kuzmenko tied the game at 1-1 with his first-period tally. The 27-year-old was more involved in this contest, which saw him snap a four-game point drought. He's been toiling on the fourth line in recent contests after a handful of healthy scratches failed to get him in line with head coach Rick Tocchet's expectations. Kuzmenko has five tallies, 16 points, 40 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 26 appearances, but he won't have a lot of fantasy value until he gets back into the top six on a full-time basis.