Kuzmenko scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.
Kuzmenko tied the game at 1-1 with his first-period tally. The 27-year-old was more involved in this contest, which saw him snap a four-game point drought. He's been toiling on the fourth line in recent contests after a handful of healthy scratches failed to get him in line with head coach Rick Tocchet's expectations. Kuzmenko has five tallies, 16 points, 40 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 26 appearances, but he won't have a lot of fantasy value until he gets back into the top six on a full-time basis.
More News
-
Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko: Deposits only goal in loss•
-
Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko: Will play Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko: Might be scratched Friday•
-
Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko: Ready to rock•
-
Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko: Draws helper before early exit•