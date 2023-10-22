Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over the Panthers on Saturday.
He scored the ultimate winner from a sharp angle in the right face-off circle with 4:57 left in the third period. It was Kuzmenko's first multi-point game this season. He has four points (two goals, two assists) in five games so far.
