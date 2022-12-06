Kuzmenko scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Monday's 7-6 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Kuzmenko's goal tied the game with 1:25 left in the third period. He'd previously set up a Conor Garland tally in the second to get the Canucks on the comeback trail. Kuzmenko was dropped to the third line for this game, but he remains on the top power-play unit for now, which should keep him in a good scoring-focused position. The 26-year-old is up to 12 goals, 11 helpers, eight power-play points, 51 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 25 appearances.