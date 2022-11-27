Kuzmenko scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.
Kuzmenko has found a groove, with two goals, five helpers and three multi-point performances in his last four games. The 26-year-old winger now has nine goals, nine assist, six power-play points, 47 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 20 contests. His recent offense shows just how effective he can be in a top-six role -- he shouldn't be sitting on the waiver wire in most standard formats.
