Kuzmenko scored two goals in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Kuzmenko opened the scoring at 15:05 of the first period and added an empty-netter on a power play late in the third. The winger continues to find twine at an exceptional rate lately -- he has 10 goals and four assists over his last 11 outings. The 27-year-old is up to 32 tallies, 59 points, 119 shots on net, 13 power-play points and a plus-6 rating through 64 appearances.