Kuzmenko scored a goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Kuzmenko tallied on his lone shot of the game at 4:03 of the first period. The 27-year-old winger saw 15:11 of ice time in the win, his second time exceeding 15 minutes since his pair of healthy scratched Nov. 24 and 25. He's at six goals, 17 points, 41 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 27 outings overall. While he's still a fixture on the power play, his bottom-six role at even strength is likely to lead to continued inconsistency on offense.