Kuzmenko scored a goal on three shots and dished an assist in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Kuzmenko put the Canucks up 2-0 in the first period, and he helped out on Conor Garland's goal in the second. With Thursday's effort, Kuzmenko ended a three-game slump. The 27-year-old winger has 35 goals, 28 helpers, 130 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 70 appearances. He's got a chance to post a 40-goal campaign in his first NHL season.