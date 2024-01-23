Kuzmenko registered two assists in a 2-0 win over Chicago on Monday.

Kuzmenko snapped his 10-game scoring drought. Although he recorded 39 goals and 74 points in 81 contests last season, it's been a rough campaign for Kuzmenko, who entered Monday's action averaging a modest 14:29 of ice time and even occasionally serving as a healthy scratch. His offensive production against Chicago might be a confidence booster, but fantasy managers should keep expectations in check given how 2023-24 has gone for the 27-year-old. Kuzmenko has eight goals and 21 points across 41 outings this year.