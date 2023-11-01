Kuzmenko recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Kuzmenko helped out on Elias Pettersson's power-play goal late in the second period. With a goal and four helpers over his last five games, Kuzmenko continues to impress with improved playmaking in his second NHL campaign. He's at two goals, five assists, 16 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through nine contests overall, and he's earned three of his points with the man advantage.