Kuzmenko scored twice on five shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Kuzmenko tallied twice in the second period, pulling the Canucks even on the scoreboard both times. He's netted four goals and added three helpers during his five-game point streak. The 26-year-old is up to 21 tallies, 43 points, 82 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 46 appearances this season.
