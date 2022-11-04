Kuzmenko scored three goals and added an assist in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Ducks.

Kuzmenko had one assist through the first two periods, then scored three times, including once on the power play, in the final stanza. It was his third multi-point effort in the last four games. The 26-year-old is starting to prove why he had so much hype when it was announced he was coming to North America. He's at six goals, four helpers, 32 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 11 contests while looking right at home in a second-line role for the Canucks.