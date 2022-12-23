Kuzmenko scored a goal and earned two assists and a plus-4 rating during Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the visiting Kraken.

Kuzmenko, who was pointless in his past two appearances, earned his 10th multi-point game of the season. The 26-year-old left winger has collected five points, including two goals, in two career games against the Kraken. Kuzmenko on Thursday cut the Kraken's third-period lead to 4-3 by converting a backdoor helper from Lane Pederson. The rookie has compiled 18 points in his past 15 appearances.