Kuzmenko notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.
Kuzmenko saw a five-game point streak end Sunday versus the Kings, but he wasn't kept quiet for long. The 27-year-old winger has three goals and six assists over his last seven outings. He's up to 70 points, 139 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 76 contests in his first NHL campaign.
