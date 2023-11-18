Kuzmenko (face) will return to the lineup Saturday against Seattle, according to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Kuzmenko sat out Thursday's 5-2 loss to Calgary after taking a puck to the face in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders He will return to the top line in Saturday's contest, wearing a full face shield. Kuzmenko has three goals, 11 assists and 26 shots on net in 16 games this season.