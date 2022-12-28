Kuzmenko notched an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Kuzmenko helped out on an Ilya Mikheyev tally in the second period. While he hasn't gone on an extended streak in December, Kuzmenko has been solid with three goals and six helpers in 11 outings this month. The 26-year-old is up to 30 points through 33 contests while adding 60 shots on net and a plus-9 rating.