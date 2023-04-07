Kuzmenko scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over Chicago.

Kuzmenko opened the scoring late in the first period, firing a wrist shot from the point past a screened Alex Stalock. The 27-year-old Kuzmenko has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in his last eight contests. He's been a bright spot on a rebuilding Vancouver team, tallying 38 goals and 71 points through 77 games in his rookie campaign.